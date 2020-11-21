Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Wanted For Stealing $180K Nabbed At Taconic Parkway Work Zone

A man wanted for stealing $180,000 has been arrested during a traffic stop at a work zone in the area.
Joshua C. Allen, 19, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 17 on the Taconic State Parkway in Putnam County as a fugitive from justice out of Bossier, Louisiana, said State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

Allen was stopped around 11:20 a.m., in a 2016 Nissan Altima for a vehicle and traffic law infraction committed in a work zone on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Putnam Valley, Hicks said.

An investigation discovered Allen had an active felony warrant from Louisiana for allegedly stealing $180,000, he added.

Allen was arraigned before the Putnam County Court and remanded to the Putnam County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, or $250,000 bond.

