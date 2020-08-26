Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Man Used Child To Steal From Home Depot In Northern Westchester, Police Say

Zak Failla
Home Depot on East Main Street in Cortlandt
Home Depot on East Main Street in Cortlandt Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Putnam County man utilized a pint-sized co-conspirator in an effort to steal from a Northern Westchester Home Depot, State Police said.

New York State Police troopers were dispatched to Home Depot on East Main Street in Cortlandt at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, where there was a report of an attempted larceny involving a child.

The investigation into the alleged theft determined that Carmel resident Charles Cerbone allegedly instructed a child to push a shopping cart that contained stolen tools out of the store.

Police said that the child’s cart contained approximately $770 worth of stolen tools before he and Cerbone were stopped.

Cerbone, 42, was taken into custody without incident and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and petit larceny, both misdemeanors. 

Following his arrest, Cerbone was released and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandt Court next month to respond to the charges.

