Man Used Child To Steal From Home Depot In Northern Westchester, Police Say

A Putnam County man utilized a pint-sized co-conspirator in an effort to steal from a Northern Westchester Home Depot, State Police said.

New York State Police troopers were dispatched to Home Depot on East Main Street in Cortlandt at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, where there was a report of an attempted larceny involving a child.

The investigation into the alleged theft determined that Carmel resident Charles Cerbone allegedly instructed a child to push a shopping cart that contained stolen tools out of the store.

Police said that the child’s cart contained approximately $770 worth of stolen tools before he and Cerbone were stopped.

Cerbone, 42, was taken into custody without incident and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

Following his arrest, Cerbone was released and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandt Court next month to respond to the charges.

