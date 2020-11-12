Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Tried To Steal Trooper's Firearm During Struggle In Northern Westchester, Police Say

After police found crack cocaine in Hudson's black Volvo XC-90, police said, Hudson violently resisted arrest, pitching himself and a state trooper over a guide rail and into a stream bed five feet below Warren Street. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A man attacked a state trooper and tried to steal his gun after he was pulled over for a routine traffic violation and found in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine faces a slew of criminal charges, police said. 

According to state police, 52-year-old Aaron Hudson of Cortlandt was pulled over at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on Warren Street in the town of Somers. 

After police found crack cocaine in Hudson's black Volvo XC-90, police said, he violently resisted arrest, pitching himself and a state trooper over a guide rail and into a stream bed five feet below. 

Hudson repeatedly assaulted the trooper, police said, attempting to steal his service weapon.

With the assistance of another trooper, police said they overcame Hudson and took him into custody. 

Hudson and both troopers sustained injuries after the incident, according to State Police. 

Hudson was arraigned in the town of Somers Court and sent to Westchester County Jail without bail. He will appear again in court later in November. 

