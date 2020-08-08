Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Man Slashed While Waiting For Car In Valet Area At Westchester Apartment Building, Police Say

A man waiting for his car in the valet area of a luxury apartment building in Westchester was slashed in broad daylight, police said.
The incident happened Saturday, Aug. 8 at 12:10 p.m. at the 360 Huguenot Apartments in New Rochelle.

Upon arrival at 360 Huguenot St., police officers located the victim who had sustained a laceration across the right side of his face, said Captain Cosmo Costa, commanding officer of the New Rochelle PD Criminal Investigations Division. 

The valet area is just outside of the lobby. 

The victim was vague when interviewed, and it is believed the attack was not random, Costa said. 

The victim was transported to an area hospital, and the injury is considered non-life-threatening.

