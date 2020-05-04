Man Killed After Stolen-Vehicle Chase Ends In Crash In Northern Westchester, Police Say

A 38-year-old man allegedly driving a stolen motorcycle was killed following a chase that ended in a two-vehicle crash in Northern Westchester.

The chase ended around 4:15 p.m., Sunday, April 3, after New York State Police attempted to make a traffic stop of a stolen 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle at the Annsville Circle in the town of Cortlandt, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to state police, instead of stopping, Damian J. Simmons, of Brooklyn, immediately fled southbound on Route 9 at a high rate of speed towards the city of Peekskill.

The pursuit ended when the motorcycle collided with a Nissan Altima traveling in the same direction, Hicks said.

Simmons was ejected from the motorcycle north of the Croton Point Avenue exit in the village of Croton-on-Hudson.

Life-saving measures were initiated at the scene by troopers and then taken over by responding EMS personnel.

Simmons was transported to Westchester Medical Center where he later died.

The New York State Police were assisted by the Westchester County Police Department, Croton Police Department, Croton Fire Department, Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department, as well as the Croton and Ossining EMS.

This incident is still under investigation by the state police.

