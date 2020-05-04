Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Social Distancing Was Not Practiced At Bicycle Sunday, Town Supervisor Warns
Police & Fire

Man Killed After Stolen-Vehicle Chase Ends In Crash In Northern Westchester, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was killed after fleeing from state police on an alleged stolen motorcycle.
A man was killed after fleeing from state police on an alleged stolen motorcycle. Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department

A 38-year-old man allegedly driving a stolen motorcycle was killed following a chase that ended in a two-vehicle crash in Northern Westchester.

The chase ended around 4:15 p.m., Sunday, April 3, after New York State Police attempted to make a traffic stop of a stolen 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle at the Annsville Circle in the town of Cortlandt, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to state police, instead of stopping, Damian J. Simmons, of Brooklyn, immediately fled southbound on Route 9 at a high rate of speed towards the city of Peekskill.

The pursuit ended when the motorcycle collided with a Nissan Altima traveling in the same direction, Hicks said.

Simmons was ejected from the motorcycle north of the Croton Point Avenue exit in the village of Croton-on-Hudson.

Life-saving measures were initiated at the scene by troopers and then taken over by responding EMS personnel.

Simmons was transported to Westchester Medical Center where he later died.

The New York State Police were assisted by the Westchester County Police Department, Croton Police Department, Croton Fire Department, Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department, as well as the Croton and Ossining EMS.

This incident is still under investigation by the state police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.