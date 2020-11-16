Man Issued 45 Tickets After Police Chase, Crash In Hudson Valley

New York State Police troopers issued dozens of tickets to a Hudson Valley driver who took them on a short midday chase before being apprehended following a rollover crash.

Troopers attempted to stop the driver of a white Mazda CX-5 on I-84 in Orange County at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 in Montgomery for speeding, police said.

According to police, the driver - later identified as Middletown resident Chandler Riggin - failed to comply and proceeded to speed a way through a u-turn on I-84 and drove west.

While attempting to elude the troopers, police said the Mazda sideswiped a Toyota Camry, which caused Riggin to overturn his vehicle near exit 119.

Police said that troopers took Riggin and his passenger, Greenville resident Brittany Tobin into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported.

Following his arrest, Riggin was issued a total of 45 tickets, including citations for speeding, driving on the shoulder, and failure to comply.

Additionally, Riggin, 21, was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Obstruction of governmental administration;

Fleeing a police officer;

Resisting arrest;

Reckless driving;

Criminal contempt;

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Tobin, 22, was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Obstruction of governmental administration;

Resisting arrest.

Both Riggin and Tobin were arraigned in the Montgomery Town Court and released. They are scheduled to appear back in court at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.