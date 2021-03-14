Man Found Dead After Police Standoff In Westchester

A man who allegedly threatened an employee at a business in Westchester died following a standoff in which he fired shots at officers, authorities announced.

Just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, officers were dispatched to 11 Livingston Avenue in Yonkers to check on the welfare of a man following a report that he had made threats to an employee of an insurance company.

Several minutes, later the first Yonkers Police Department 3rd Precinct units arrived on the scene.

Upon approaching the house, officers made verbal contact with the male subject who appeared agitated and refused them entry into the home, Yonkers Police said, adding that he made verbal threats to the officers, including that he was armed with a “5.56,” a reference to a rifle caliber.

Officers took cover outside the home and requested additional resources.

Backup units responded including members of the Emergency Service Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team and set up outside the subject’s home.

The subject continued to make numerous verbal threats to kill officers, Yonkers Police said, who added that he refused multiple orders to comply and peacefully exit his home.

The area was cordoned off and residents were advised to shelter in place for their safety.

Crisis Negotiators attempted to contact the man and his family to resolve the situation.

Information was developed that he was most likely home alone with a family pet.

Approximately one-half hour after the first unit arrived, the male subject fired several times at police and officers returned fire, Yonkers Polie said.

Crisis Negotiators continued to make numerous attempts to contact the subject to no avail.

After several hours of no communication with the subject, members of the Emergency Service Unit entered the home.

The man was discovered dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and an AR-15 style assault weapon was located next to his body, according to Yonkers Polie.

The scene was secured, and criminal and internal investigations were initiated.

The man has been identified as Peter Kastsaridis, a 50-year-old resident of 11 Livingston Avenue.

Kastsaridis was known to Yonkers Police, and had an active warrant for his arrest stemming from an incident on Monday, March 1 of this year, where it is alleged that Kastsaridis menaced a neighbor with a handgun.

The Yonkers Police Department has voluntarily transferred primary responsibility for the investigation of this incident to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

“I am incredibly proud of the actions of our police officers and supervisors during this incident," Yonkers PD Commissioner John J. Mueller stated. "Their professionalism and courage in the line-of-fire are why we call them heroes; to confront danger and protect their communities is the highest calling in public service. They serve as examples for us all.

"As this is an open investigation in regard to our officers being fired upon and returning fire, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety will be the lead agency with respect to the investigation.

"By having outside agencies review our practices and actions, we reinforce the trust our community has placed in us. I look forward to working with them and reviewing their findings.”

Kastsaridis will be received by the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

No police officers or area residents were reported injured by gunfire; however, several members of the department were placed off-duty for evaluation.

The number of shots discharged by both Kastsaridis and officers is under investigation.

Utility power in the neighborhood was temporarily suspended during the course of this event but has since been restored.

The family pet was returned to relatives.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.