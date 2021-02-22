Man Crashes SUV After Taking Two Police Agencies On Pursuit In Northern Westchester

A man was injured following a pursuit with Westchester County Police and New York State Police after crashing the SUV and fleeing from officers.

The incident started around 9:15 a.m., Monday, Feb. 22, when Westchester County Police received a Real-Time Crime Center alert about a vehicle traveling with improper license plates on the northbound Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

The vehicle was described as a black Dodge Durango but the plates were supposed to be on a Mercedes.

As a result of the hotline broadcast, a County Police sergeant located the vehicle on the Taconic and attempted to stop it near the Amvets Bridge.

The driver refused to pull over. The driver fled off the parkway and on to local roads in Yorktown and Somers. Westchester County then lost sight of the vehicle.

A short time later the vehicle was spotted by New York State Police on Cobbling Rock Drive off Route 35, where the vehicle crashed, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

The driver, who reportedly ran and was captured and arrested by troopers, was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Hicks declined to provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

