Police & Fire

Man Busted In Westchester With More Than Two Kilos Of Cocaine, Police Say

The drugs and guns seized. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Connecticut man was arrested by New York State Police for the alleged possession of more than two kilos of cocaine, a large stash of cash, and an illegal 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun.

Rafael Batista, age 40, of Waterbury, was arrested around 9:55 a.m. on Monday, March 8 during a traffic stop in Westchester in Scarsdale, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Batista was busted when troopers initiated a traffic stop of a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law on the Hutchinson River Parkway, Hicks said.

An investigation determined Batista was in possession of approximately 2 kilograms of cocaine, a large amount of cash, and an illegally 9MM Smith & Wesson handgun, he added.

Batista was arrested and charged with:

  • Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon
  • Unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device

Batista was arraigned before the town of Scarsdale Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash or $50,000 secure bond.

