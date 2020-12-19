Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Accused Of Menacing Two People With Knife In Northern Westchester

Christina Coulter
Muhammad Nagani, 62, was charged with the misdemeanors of second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree harassment. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A man was charged for allegedly threatening two people with a knife, pulling them to the ground, striking them several times in their sides and wielding the knife menacingly. 

Yorktown Police said they responded to the scene of the incident on Sunday, Nov. 29 at approximately 12:10 p.m, charging 62-year-old Muhammad Nagani with the misdemeanors of second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree harassment. 

 On Friday, Dec. 11, Yorktown Police were contacted by a second individual who claimed they were also victimized during the Nov. 29 incident.

Nagani, of Yorktown, turned himself in at the Yorktown Police Department on Saturday, Dec. 12, and placed under arrest. He will be arraigned at the Yorktown Justice Court later this month.

