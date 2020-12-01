Joseph Vitale, Three-Sport Standout At Mahopac HS, Dies At 37

A Putnam County MMA fighter and deli co-owner died unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 29 at the age of 37.

Born in White Plains on Feb. 7, 1983, Joseph A. Vitale owned and operated Anthony's Deli with his father, Anthony, on East Lake Boulevard, which is now permanently closed according to Google. He had been a Mahopac resident since he was in the fourth grade, according to his obituary.

In 2001, Joe graduated from Mahopac High School before studying business at Johnson and Wales College in Providence, Rhode Island. There, he was an accomplished wrestler. In high school, he was a member of the wrestling, football and track teams.

Joe pursued MMA fighting after graduating from college, and was a belt-holder in the heavyweight category. He was also a technician with Bell Heating and Air Conditioning.

Joe is survived by his mother, Dena, his son Anthony, his son's mother Lisa, his sister Gina Martucci, her husband Michael, their daughters Milania and Mia, his paternal grandmother Anna, his uncles Lenny and Michele Petrucci, Annmarie Yankosky, Joseph Vitale and his cousins Margaret Thorne and Marco Patruzzi.

He is also survived by Desiree Bisbano and his beloved rescue dog, Tyson.

"Joe loved being with his son, Anthony and will be remembered by his family and friends for his generosity and kindness to others," reads his obituary.

A wake will be held for Joe on Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home, followed by a funeral mass at St. John the Evangelist Church in Mahopac the next day at 10 a.m.. He will be buried at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

