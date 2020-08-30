Jagger Diem, 18, Worked At Assisted Living Facility In Northern Westchester During COVID Crisis

Jagger Michael Diem, a 2019 graduate of Fox Lane High School in Bedford who worked at an assisted living facility in Northern Westchester during the COVID-19 crisis, died suddenly Tuesday morning, Aug. 25.

He was 18.

He was born in New York City on Oct. 30, 2001 and was a resident of Ossining for the past year.

He played in Rock Ensemble and had many friendships from his days at the Boys & Girls Club in Mount Kisco, according to his obituary.

He was most proud of working at Atria On The Hudson, an assisted living facility in Ossining, where he served as essential personnel during the COVID crisis.

Jagger would often talk about how he loved the residents, his coworkers and their camaraderie at Atria.

He recently stepped in and performed the Heimlich Maneuver on a resident in distress.

"He couldn’t believe that he had actually saved someone’s life," his obituary said.

"He will be remembered for his 'mile-wide' smile and bright blue eyes that lit up any room he walked into, his desire to help everyone he encountered, his sparkling, lightning-fast wit, sense of humor and warm heart," according to his obituary. "From a young age, he had a reputation as 'the baby whisperer' because every small child he encountered was drawn to him.

"He had many varied interests and an insatiable thirst for knowledge. He’d spend hours researching topics as varied as political history, the future of the planet, or how-to videos. He wrote and performed his own rap lyrics and was always finding and sharing new beats."

Jagger is survived by his parents, Amber Briscoe of Ossining and Paul Diem of Poughkeepsie, stepmother Sabine and sisters Zuri and Nyla Diem, grandparents Linda (Ma’am-a) and Mike (Boppa) Chowske, grandparents Kate & Tom Maloney. He is predeceased by his grandfather Michael “Pop Pop” Diem.

There will be a viewing for friends and family on Monday, Aug. 31 from noon to 4 p.m. at Leach & Thomas Funeral Home in Ossining.

A private service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jagger’s name to the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.