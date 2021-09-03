Westchester Teen Sentenced For Fatal Shooting Of HS Student Walking Down Street With Sister

A Westchester County teen has been sentenced for the 2019 shooting death of another teen who was simply walking with her younger sister on a street.

Jamir Thompson, age 17, of Yonkers, was sentenced to nine years to life in prison on Thursday, Sept. 2, pled guilty in July for the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Marilyn Cotto-Montanez, said District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.

On Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Thompson, who was 15 at the time, fired his gun at another male but instead fatally shot Cotto-Montanez, an innocent bystander, in the head, as she walked on Morningside Avenue in Yonkers with her nine-year-old sister, Rocah said.

Thompson fled the scene but Yonkers Police identified him as the suspect after interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance videos.

Thompson surrendered himself to Yonkers Police and was arrested.

“It is absolutely tragic that Marilyn Cotto-Montanez lost her life while doing something as simple as walking with her sibling and horrific that her younger sister had to witness this. Our hearts go out to their family,” Rocah said.

