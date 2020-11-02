Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Tree Falls On Tracks, Suspending Metro-North Service

Kathy Reakes
A tree on the tracks of the Harlem Lines is causing delays between North White Plains and Southeast stations.
Winds gusts of up to 50 miles per hour have closed service on the Metro-North Harlem Line after a tree fell on the tracks.

According to the MTA, a tree fell onto the train tracks north of the North White Plains station around 11:20 a.m., Monday, Nov. 2, suspending service to the Southeast.

Commuters and cars requiring access to those stations are advised to seek alternate transportation, the MTA said.

The National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather alert a Wind Advisory will remain in effect for the entire region until 6 p.m. Monday.

For updates on schedule changes, check MTA on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

