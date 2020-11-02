Tree Falls On Tracks, Suspending Metro-North Service

Winds gusts of up to 50 miles per hour have closed service on the Metro-North Harlem Line after a tree fell on the tracks.

According to the MTA, a tree fell onto the train tracks north of the North White Plains station around 11:20 a.m., Monday, Nov. 2, suspending service to the Southeast.

Commuters and cars requiring access to those stations are advised to seek alternate transportation, the MTA said.

The National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather alert a Wind Advisory will remain in effect for the entire region until 6 p.m. Monday.

