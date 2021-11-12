Storm With Gusty Winds Leads To Power Outages In Westchester, Putnam

Some Westchester and Putnam County residents were left without power following the latest storm to bring whipping winds to the region.

As of 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, Con Edison crews were working to repair active outages that were impacting 195 of the company's 360,045 Westchester customers.

Central Hudson utility crews are working to repair more than 800 outages in Putnam.

NYSEG was also reporting 336 customers without power in Putnam and 306 in Westchester.

Outages were being reported in:

Bedford : 170;

: 170; Pound Ridge : 146;

: 146; Putnam Valley : 116;

: 116; Southeast : 23;

: 23; Kent : 7;

: 7; Lewisboro : 2;

: 2; Carmel: 1.

Complete power restoration was expected by 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

