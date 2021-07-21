Muffins Sold At 7-Eleven, Stop & Shop, Walmart Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Muffins sold under seven different brand names have been recalled over listeria concerns.

Give and Go Prepared Foods (USA) Corp. announced the nationwide recall of certain products sold at 7-Eleven, Stop & Shop, and Walmart on Wednesday, July 21.

The products could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

The products being recalled include:

Uncle Wally’s Twin Muffins - Blueberry, 3.75 ounces, UPC number 759313-89104 0 and best when used by dates of Aug. 29, 2021, and Sept. 5, 2021.

Uncle Wally’s Twin Muffins - Chocolate Chip, 3.75 ounces, UPC number 759313-04104 9 and best by dates of Aug. 29, 2021, and Sept. 5, 2021.

Uncle Wally’s Twin Muffins - Banana Nut, 3.75 ounces, UPC number 759313-89204 7 and best by dates of Aug. 29, 2021, and Sept. 5, 2021.

Uncle Wally’s Twin Muffins - Blueberry, Chocolate Chip and Banana Nut, 3.75 ounces, 20 per tray, six trays per case, UPC number 759313-89190 3 and best by dates of Aug. 29, 2021, and Sept. 5, 2021.

The Worthy Crumb assorted large muffins - blueberry streusel, 3.6 ounces, UPC number 7 70981-49136 3 and best by date of Aug. 28, 2021.

The Worthy Crumb assorted large muffins - banana nut, 3.6 ounces, UPC number 7 70981-49137-0 and best by date of Aug. 28, 2021.

The Worthy Crumb assorted large muffins - double chocolate, 3.6 ounces, UPC number 7 70981-49135 6 and best by date of Aug. 28, 2021.

The Worthy Crumb, Oreo mini muffins, pack of three, 2.6 ounces, UPC number 7 70981-16726 8, lot codes GBL1A, GBF1A, GCB1A, GCI1A and best by dates of Aug. 23 and Aug. 26, 2021.

The Worthy Crumb Oreo mini muffins, pack of three, 10 packs per tray, UPC number 7 70981-16731 2, lot codes GBL1A, GBF1A, GCB1A, GCI1A and best by dates of Aug. 23 and Aug. 26, 2021.

Stop & Shop, mini muffin blueberry, 12 count, 12 ounces, UPC number 216055 003990 and lot codes GBF1C, GBM1C.

Stop & Shop mini corn muffins, 12 count, 12 ounces, UPC number 216053 003992 and lot codes GBM1C, GCD1C, GCK1C.

7-Eleven Selects, banana nut muffins, three-pack, 2.6 ounces, 16 per tray and six trays per case, UPC number 0 52548-67883 8 and lot codes GCJ1A, GCD1A.

7-Eleven Selects, chocolate chip snack mini muffins, 2.6 ounces, 16 per tray, six trays per case, UPC number 0 52548-62095 0 and lot codes GCC1A, GCJ1A.

Great Value Chocolate Chip Snack Muffins, 12 ounces, eight per case, UPC number 078742-33100 3 and lot codes GBC1B, GBJ1B, GCJ1B, GCD1B.

Great Value Banana Nut Snack Muffins, 12 ounces, eight per case, UPC number GBC1B, GBJ1B, GCJ1B, GCD1B and lot codes GBJ1B, GBD1B, GCC1B, GCJ1B.

Great Value Blueberry Snack Muffins, 12 ounces, eight per case, UPC number 078742-20120 7 and lot codes GBI1B, GBC1B, GCI1B, GCC1B.

Great Value Chocolate Chip Brownie Snack Cups, 12 ounces, eight per case, UPC number 078742-33099 0 and lot codes GCB1B, GCI1B.

Marketside Triple Chocolate Muffins, 14 ounces, nine per case, UPC number 681131-40073 2 and lot codes GBJ1C, GBD1C, GCI1C, GCC1C.

Marketside Strawberry and Creme muffins, 14 ounces, eight per case, UPC number 681131-41133 2 and lot codes GCB1C, GCI1C.

Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel/Strawberry Streusel mini muffins, 12 ounces, 10 per case, UPC number 078742-32200 1 and lot codes GBK1A, GBE1A, GCE1A, GCL1A.

Freshness Guaranteed Party Cake mini muffins, 12 ounces, 10 per case, UPC number 078742-36778 1 and lot codes GBE1C, GBL1C, GCJ1C, GCD1C.

Freshness Guaranteed Chocolate Chip mini muffins, 12 ounces, 10 per case, UPC number 078742-08935 5 and lot codes GBD1C, GBK1C, GCC1C, GCJ1C.

Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel mini muffins, 12 ounces, 10 per case, UPC number 078742-08937 9 and lot codes GBC1C, GBJ1C, GBD1A, GBK1A, GCD1A, GCK1A.

Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel/Banana Nut mini muffins, 12 ounces, 10 per case, UPC number 078742-36804 7 and lot codes GBJ1A, GBD1A, GCE1A, GCL1A.

Freshness Guaranteed Banana Nut mini muffins, 12 ounces, 10 per case, UPC number 078742-36779 8 and lot codes GBL1C, GBF1C, GCD1C, GCK1C.

No reports of illness related to the issue had been made as of Monday, and are the action was taken out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who have these products should immediately dispose of the products and not eat them, federal officials said.

Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 to obtain more information about the recall 24 hours a day.

Click here for more from the US FDA.

