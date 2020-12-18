Know Him? Hospital Officials Attempting To Identify Patient In Westchester

Officials at St. John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers are attempting to find out who a patient is and any family or friends.

The patient, who doesn't know who he is, has been at the acute care hospital for five weeks, said Denise C. Mananas, senior director of External & Business Affairs.

Because he is well, the hospital is hoping to find his family or friends so he can go home, she added.

He has used the names Ramon Rodriguez and Tony DeLeon, but those are not his name. He is also believed to have ties to Brooklyn, New Rochelle, and Yonkers.

Anyone with information should contact the hospital at 914-798-8904.

