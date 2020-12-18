Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

News

Know Him? Hospital Officials Attempting To Identify Patient In Westchester

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know him? Officials at St. John's Riverside Hospital are attempting to identify a patient who does not know his name.
Know him? Officials at St. John's Riverside Hospital are attempting to identify a patient who does not know his name. Photo Credit: Riverside Health

Officials at St. John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers are attempting to find out who a patient is and any family or friends. 

The patient, who doesn't know who he is, has been at the acute care hospital for five weeks, said Denise C. Mananas, senior director of External & Business Affairs.

Because he is well, the hospital is hoping to find his family or friends so he can go home, she added.

He has used the names Ramon Rodriguez and Tony DeLeon, but those are not his name. He is also believed to have ties to Brooklyn, New Rochelle, and Yonkers. 

Anyone with information should contact the hospital at 914-798-8904.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.