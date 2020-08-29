COVID-19: Six NY Businesses' Liquor Licenses Suspended For 'Egregious' Violations Of Guidelines

New York has suspended liquor licenses for six more businesses after finding what it labeled "egregious violations" of COVID-19 pandemic-related executive orders.

Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license.

The locations of the six establishments, located on Long Island, in New York City and Central New York, are as follows:

Brooklyn, 3

Nassau, 1

Suffolk, 1

Oswego, 1

The six bars suspended are listed below, along with information on their violations and the date of their suspensions, provided by the state.

"Blu Mar" at 136 Main Street in Southampton, on Tuesday, Aug. 25: At approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force and officers with the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department observed a line of patrons waiting to enter the establishment while ignoring social distancing and 11 patrons standing and drinking on the patio.

Investigators returned one hour later, documenting several patrons standing around the bar. Multiple patrons and staff were observed throughout the night without facial coverings.

That same evening, an 18-year-old underage agent was able to purchase alcohol on two separate occasions without being asked for identification.

The business is a repeat offender, with the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department previously finding the restaurant operating as a nightclub on Sunday, Aug. 16, with a DJ, patrons dancing, not wearing facial coverings and ignoring social distancing; and an exotic entertainer dancing on top of the bar, in violation of the establishment's license, which does not permit adult entertainment.

"Sazon Ramirez II" at 241 Nassau Road in Roosevelt, on Tuesday, Aug. 25: On Sunday, Aug. 23, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force, the Nassau County Police Department and the Nassau County Fire Marshall conducted a joint investigation, finding the grocery store -- which is not permitted to serve alcohol for on-premises consumption at all -- was operating as a nightclub, with 14 patrons drinking beer inside the premises and six employees and the owner not wearing facial coverings.

In the basement, investigators discovered 10 patrons drinking alcohol in a concealed room with a large-screen TV, jukebox and electronic gambling devices.

The grocery store was issued five criminal court summonses by the Nassau County Police Department, four criminal court summonses from the Nassau County Fire Marshall, 20 building code violations, and six fire and life safety violations.

"House of Yes" at 408 Jefferson Street in Brooklyn, on Thursday, Aug. 27: On Saturday, Aug. 21, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed an overcrowded nightclub-like atmosphere directly in front of the premises, with music blasting, and at least 30 patrons consuming alcohol at tables set up less than six feet apart.

No food was being served, with the manager admitting the kitchen was non-operational -- a violation of state law since 1964.

Investigators also documented an employee without a facial covering and numerous fire and life safety violations.

"Nancy Restaurant" at 2961 Fulton Street in Brooklyn, on Thursday, Aug. 27: On Wednesday, Aug. 26, NYPD officers observed approximately 10 patrons inside the premises consuming alcohol, in violation of the indoor dining restrictions that have been in effect since March 16, 2020.

Officers report no food was being served, in violation of the food requirement guidelines, and that patrons were consuming liquor, even though the location is only licensed to sell beer and wine.

"The Ferris Wheel" at 6 Market Street in Oswego, on Friday, Aug. 28: Based on numerous complaints that the bar was overcrowded with no social distancing, SLA Investigators visited the establishment on Thursday, Aug. 27 and observed approximately 15 patrons lined up outside the bar waiting to enter.

The line quickly grew to approximately 25 individuals, several of whom were observed without facial coverings and all ignoring social distancing.

Investigators disclosed their identity and entered the premises, discovering between 40 and 50 patrons on the second floor, dancing and consuming alcohol, in complete disregard of the social distancing and face-covering regulations.

Investigators also noted that no food was being served during the inspection. The Ferris Wheel's liquor license had just been issued on July 8, 2020.

"Lover's Rock" at 419 Tompkins Avenue in Brooklyn, on Friday, Aug. 28: On Thursday, Aug. 27, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed four patrons standing directly in front of the premises consuming alcohol and the establishment's outdoor dining area extending in front of a neighboring business.

Eight patrons were also observed consuming alcohol in the rear yard without food.

The owner admitted to having no food service -- a violation of state law since 1964 -- and investigators determined the business did not have a permit from the New York City Department of Health to serve food. Investigators also observed an unlicensed security guard without a facial covering.

"We are seeing better compliance across the state as a direct result of the hard work of the task force and the actions of conscientious business owners that are putting public health and safety first," State Liquor Authority Chair Vincent Bradley said. "But we're still in the middle of a global pandemic, and the task force will continue taking action against the small number of establishments who willfully violate the coronavirus-related regulations."

