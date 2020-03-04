Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Westchester County Executive George Latimer gives COVID-19 update on Thursday, April 2.
Westchester County Executive George Latimer gives COVID-19 update on Thursday, April 2. Video Credit: Westchester County

A new breakdown of cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by municipalities in Westchester has been released.

The latest update was released by County Executive George Latimer in a news briefing on Thursday, April 2. (See video above.)

There have now been 67 deaths related to the virus in the county.

A total of 568 have been hospitalized, with 344 currently hospitalized, and 301 hospitalized in Westchester.

  • Ardsley 26
  • Bedford 44
  • Briarcliff Manor 22
  • Bronxville 25
  • Buchanan 5
  • Cortlandt 155
  • Croton-on-Hudson 22
  • Dobbs Ferry 59
  • Eastchester 94
  • Elmsford 21
  • Greenburgh 206
  • Harrison 85
  • Hastings-on-Hudson 29
  • Irvington 23
  • Larchmont 19
  • Lewisboro 22
  • Mamaroneck Town 46
  • Mamaroneck Village 54
  • Mount Kisco 74
  • Mount Pleasant 99
  • Mount Vernon 428
  • New Castle 51
  • New Rochelle 527
  • North Castle 34
  • North Salem 5
  • Ossining Town 30
  • Ossining Village 220
  • Peekskill 109
  • Pelham 30
  • Pelham Manor 27
  • Pleasantville 35
  • Port Chester 190
  • Pound Ridge 4
  • Rye Brook 50
  • Rye City 44
  • Scarsdale 102
  • Sleepy Hollow 68
  • Somers 43
  • Tarrytown 53
  • Tuckahoe 32
  • White Plains 266
  • Yonkers 939
  • Yorktown 136
  • Unknown 7,231

