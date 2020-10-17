COVID-19: Movie Theaters Cleared To Open Statewide, Except In NYC, Cluster Areas

Movie theaters outside of New York City can reopen statewide next week, except COVID-19 cluster zones.

Those theaters were cleared on Saturday, Oct. 17 to operate at 25 percent capacity under state guidance starting Friday, Oct. 23.

No more than 50 people will be allowed in front of each screen in each movie theater at once.

Theaters can only open outside of New York City in counties that have COVID-19 positivity rates of less than 2 percent on a 14-day average and do not have any cluster zones, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Theaters cannot reopen in the following counties:

Allegany

Broome

Cattaraugus

Chautauqua

Chemung

Cortland

Greene

Orange

Rockland

Schuyler

Steuben

Tioga

Theaters will be subject to state guidance and enforcement:

Masks will be required at all times except when seated and eating or drinking.

Assigned seating will be required in all theaters.

Social distancing between parties will be required at all times.

Additional staffing will be required to control occupancy, traffic, and seating to ensure compliance.

Enhanced air filtration, ventilation, and purification standards must be met by theaters.

