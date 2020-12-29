COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increase In Cases With Nearly 1.2K; Latest Breakdown By County

The Hudson Valley saw a new increase in the number of new COVID-19 infections as well as the positive-test rate, according to information released by state health officials on Monday, Dec. 28.

There are currently 852 patients hospitalized with COVID in the Hudson Valley, with 36 percent of hospital beds available. A total of 413 of 678 ICU beds are occupied, with 42 percent available.

The positive testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley are as follows:

Friday, Dec. 25: 6.10 percent

Saturday, Dec. 26: 6.03 percent

Sunday, Dec. 27: 6.29 percent

Here are the number of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester County, 551

Dutchess County, 169

Orange County, 164

Rockland County, 137

Putnam County, 61

Ulster County, 56

Sullivan County, 48

Total number of new cases: 1,186

There were 114 COVID deaths statewide on Sunday, with 12 in the Hudson Valley (nine in Westchester, two in Dutchess, and one in Ulster County), bringing the total to 29,629 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Sunday:

Test Results Reported - 124,866

Total Positive - 10,407

Percent Positive - 8.33%

Patient Hospitalization - 7,559 (+376)

Patients Newly Admitted - 904

Number ICU - 1,222 (+35)

Number ICU with Intubation - 717 (+30)

Total Discharges - 100,008 (+425)

Deaths - 114

"There is no denying the facts and the fact is that social gatherings spread the virus if we are not smart," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. "In a year where we've collectively felt out of control, we actually have the power to determine our own future because our actions will ultimately determine the spread.

"We have begun seeing increases in positivity across the nation throughout the past several days and New York has not been immune to that trend.

"While our experts work to determine whether this uptick is a statistical anomaly due to reduced testing over the holiday weekend, or if this is a result of pre-Christmas spread which is being evidenced now, we all know what we have to do in the meantime - wear a mask, socially distance and avoid gatherings.

"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel and New York is leading the nation in distributing the vaccine to get us there, but as we approach the end of the holiday season, the rest of us must stay tough. Remember - if we act smart, then we can avoid shutdowns and win this war."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.