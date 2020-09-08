Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Increase In Positivity Rate For Testing; New Totals By County

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Hudson Valley has seen an increase in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released

Of the 57,826 test results reported on Monday, Sept. 7 to New York State, 557, or 0.96 percent, were positive.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days:

  • Saturday, Sept. 5: 0.9 percent
  • Sunday, Sept 6: 1.2 percent
  • Monday, Sept. 7: 1.5 percent

New cases by county are as follows:

  • Westchester, 37
  • Rockland, 21
  • Orange County, 10
  • Dutchess County, 5
  • Putnam County, 5
  • Sullivan County, 0
  • Ulster County, 0

A total of 557 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Labor Day, bringing the statewide total to 440,578 during the pandemic.

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,366 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Monday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 445 (+32)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 70
  • Number ICU - 114 (-1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 52 (-5)
  • Total Discharges - 75,503 (+32)
  • Deaths - 5

