COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were 21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Westchester County the last 24 hours as the total number of New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus dropped to 490.
There have now been 36,825 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester residents out of 510,755 - representing half of the county’s population - who have been tested for the virus.
The infection rate in Westchester residents has now dropped to 7.6 percent.
There was one new COVID-19 fatality in Westchester, bringing the total to 1,450, according to the state Department of Health.
A breakdown of total and active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality as of Thursday, Aug. 27:
- Yonkers: 7,647 (130);
- New Rochelle: 3,196 (25);
- Mount Vernon: 2,838 (28);
- White Plains: 1,919 (19);
- Port Chester: 1,321 (13);
- Greenburgh: 1,242 (15);
- Ossining Village: 1,102 (6);
- Peekskill: 1,051 (14);
- Cortlandt: 947 (16);
- Yorktown: 758 (15);
- Mount Pleasant: 601 (6);
- Mamaroneck Village: 488 (4);
- Eastchester: 465 (5);
- Sleepy Hollow: 439 (15);
- Harrison: 438 (7);
- Somers: 413 (7);
- Scarsdale: 373 (3);
- Dobbs Ferry: 336 (4);
- Tarrytown: 303 (4);
- Mount Kisco: 290 (0);
- Bedford: 269 (2);
- Rye City: 224 (4);
- North Castle: 221 (3);
- New Castle: 217 (4);
- Elmsford: 213 (0);
- Croton-on-Hudson: 212 (0);
- Rye Brook: 192 (3);
- Mamaroneck Town: 178 (1);
- Pelham: 176 (2);
- Ossining Town: 160 (2);
- North Salem: 151 (2);
- Tuckahoe: 143 (2);
- Hastings-on-Hudson: 141 (2);
- Pleasantville: 138 (2);
- Pelham Manor: 124 (2);
- Lewisboro: 123 (4);
- Briarcliff Manor: 112 (1);
- Ardsley: 102 (1);
- Bronxville: 89 (2);
- Irvington: 87 (10:
- Larchmont: 75 (0);
- Buchanan: 43 (2);
- Pound Ridge: 29 (0).
Statewide, 7,905,071 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 432,131 testing positive. There have been 24,309 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in early March.
