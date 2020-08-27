Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Westchester County COVID-19 map as of Thursday, Aug. 27.
The Westchester County COVID-19 map as of Thursday, Aug. 27. Photo Credit: Westchester County

There were 21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Westchester County the last 24 hours as the total number of New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus dropped to 490.

There have now been 36,825 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester residents out of 510,755 - representing half of the county’s population - who have been tested for the virus.

The infection rate in Westchester residents has now dropped to 7.6 percent.

There was one new COVID-19 fatality in Westchester, bringing the total to 1,450, according to the state Department of Health.

A breakdown of total and active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality as of Thursday, Aug. 27:

  • Yonkers: 7,647 (130);
  • New Rochelle: 3,196 (25);
  • Mount Vernon: 2,838 (28);
  • White Plains: 1,919 (19);
  • Port Chester: 1,321 (13);
  • Greenburgh: 1,242 (15);
  • Ossining Village: 1,102 (6);
  • Peekskill: 1,051 (14);
  • Cortlandt: 947 (16);
  • Yorktown: 758 (15);
  • Mount Pleasant: 601 (6);
  • Mamaroneck Village: 488 (4);
  • Eastchester: 465 (5);
  • Sleepy Hollow: 439 (15);
  • Harrison: 438 (7);
  • Somers: 413 (7);
  • Scarsdale: 373 (3);
  • Dobbs Ferry: 336 (4);
  • Tarrytown: 303 (4);
  • Mount Kisco: 290 (0);
  • Bedford: 269 (2);
  • Rye City: 224 (4);
  • North Castle: 221 (3);
  • New Castle: 217 (4);
  • Elmsford: 213 (0);
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 212 (0);
  • Rye Brook: 192 (3);
  • Mamaroneck Town: 178 (1);
  • Pelham: 176 (2);
  • Ossining Town: 160 (2);
  • North Salem: 151 (2);
  • Tuckahoe: 143 (2);
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 141 (2);
  • Pleasantville: 138 (2);
  • Pelham Manor: 124 (2);
  • Lewisboro: 123 (4);
  • Briarcliff Manor: 112 (1);
  • Ardsley: 102 (1);
  • Bronxville: 89 (2);
  • Irvington: 87 (10:
  • Larchmont: 75 (0);
  • Buchanan: 43 (2);
  • Pound Ridge: 29 (0).

Statewide, 7,905,071 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 432,131 testing positive. There have been 24,309 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in early March.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.