COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were 21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Westchester County the last 24 hours as the total number of New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus dropped to 490.

There have now been 36,825 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester residents out of 510,755 - representing half of the county’s population - who have been tested for the virus.

The infection rate in Westchester residents has now dropped to 7.6 percent.

There was one new COVID-19 fatality in Westchester, bringing the total to 1,450, according to the state Department of Health.

A breakdown of total and active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality as of Thursday, Aug. 27:

Yonkers: 7,647 (130);

New Rochelle: 3,196 (25);

Mount Vernon: 2,838 (28);

White Plains: 1,919 (19);

Port Chester: 1,321 (13);

Greenburgh: 1,242 (15);

Ossining Village: 1,102 (6);

Peekskill: 1,051 (14);

Cortlandt: 947 (16);

Yorktown: 758 (15);

Mount Pleasant: 601 (6);

Mamaroneck Village: 488 (4);

Eastchester: 465 (5);

Sleepy Hollow: 439 (15);

Harrison: 438 (7);

Somers: 413 (7);

Scarsdale: 373 (3);

Dobbs Ferry: 336 (4);

Tarrytown: 303 (4);

Mount Kisco: 290 (0);

Bedford: 269 (2);

Rye City: 224 (4);

North Castle: 221 (3);

New Castle: 217 (4);

Elmsford: 213 (0);

Croton-on-Hudson: 212 (0);

Rye Brook: 192 (3);

Mamaroneck Town: 178 (1);

Pelham: 176 (2);

Ossining Town: 160 (2);

North Salem: 151 (2);

Tuckahoe: 143 (2);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 141 (2);

Pleasantville: 138 (2);

Pelham Manor: 124 (2);

Lewisboro: 123 (4);

Briarcliff Manor: 112 (1);

Ardsley: 102 (1);

Bronxville: 89 (2);

Irvington: 87 (10:

Larchmont: 75 (0);

Buchanan: 43 (2);

Pound Ridge: 29 (0).

Statewide, 7,905,071 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 432,131 testing positive. There have been 24,309 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in early March.

