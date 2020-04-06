COVID-19: Death Toll Predicted For Individual States, Entire Nation In New Scientific Data

The number of deaths per day related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are expected to peak in mid-April, according to new scientific data.

There could be as many as 3,000 fatalities per day during that peak, according to graphs created by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metric. (See image above.)

According to that data, the predicted total number of deaths nationally will be 81,766 by early August.

The data also projects deaths for each state, as well as hospital beds needed and intensive-care beds needed.

The total number of deaths in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut projected by early August are as follows:

New York 15,618

New Jersey 9,690

Connecticut 5,474

Click here to see the projections.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.