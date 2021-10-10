Cancer Nurse Dies After Being Knocked Down By Homeless Mugger In Times Square

A cancer nurse died following a day and a half of fighting for her life after being knocked down in Manhattan by muggers in Times Square.

Maria Ambrocio, 58 -- who worked at Bayonne Medical Center in New Jersey -- was walking through Times Square with friends after a trip to the Philippines Consulate and lunch around 1:30 p.m., the New York Post reports.

Meanwhile, Jermaine Foster grabbed a cell phone out of a 29-year-old woman's hands on West 41st Street and Broadway, then shoved Ambrocio to the ground while he fled, police said.

Ambrocio was rushed to Bellevue with head trauma and was pronounced dead at 8:28 p.m. Saturday. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death, the outlet reports.

Foster's crime spree began about 90 minutes earlier when he barged into a woman's apartment on 38th Street and Sixth Avenue and began demanding money.

He broke things and then calmly sat on her couch, as the victim tried keeping him there until police arrived.

Foster, however, ran off with $15 and continued on the spree. That's when he made his way toward Times Square.

He was charged with robbery and burglary in connection with the break-in, police said. Arraignment was set for Saturday.

