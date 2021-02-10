260 Acres Added To Three Hudson Valley Parks, State Announces

In an effort to preserve as much parkland and trails for public access throughout the state, New York State announced the protection of more than 260 acres of open space in the Hudson Valley.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, Feb. 8 the new protected spaces will add new trails and public access to three State Parks, as well as conserving valuable ecological corridors.

The acquisitions represent an investment of $1.14 million in state funding from the Environmental Protection Fund and Hudson Highlands Conservation Act.

"The Mid-Hudson Valley boasts some of our most breathtaking natural resources and landscapes, and we're committed to protecting these open spaces for generations to come," Cuomo said. "We've experienced record attendance at our state parks during this pandemic and these expansions will not only make these jewels shine even brighter but will build on our work to address climate change and create a cleaner, greener, and stronger New York for all."

The new parklands include:

Fahnestock State Park, Putnam County - 150 acres. This property will protect natural resources as well as connect the park to a local Scout reservation that has a trail open to the public. The land was acquired in partnership with the Hudson Highlands Land Trust.

- 150 acres. This property will protect natural resources as well as connect the park to a local Scout reservation that has a trail open to the public. The land was acquired in partnership with the Hudson Highlands Land Trust. Sterling Forest State Park, Orange County - 112 acres. This land will help maintain and enhance the biodiversity of the area and create access to the 22,000-acre Sterling Forest State Park and to the Appalachian Trail from the western side of the park. The parcel was acquired in partnership with the Orange County Land Trust.

- 112 acres. This land will help maintain and enhance the biodiversity of the area and create access to the 22,000-acre Sterling Forest State Park and to the Appalachian Trail from the western side of the park. The parcel was acquired in partnership with the Orange County Land Trust. Rockefeller State Park Preserve, Westchester County -1 acre. The parcel will remedy the longstanding lack of a formal entry to Rockwood Hall, a historic and impressive riverside section of the nearly 1,800-acre preserve in Westchester County, allowing appropriate signage and parking for public access.

"These additions to State Parks could not come at a better time, as demand for our parks has reached historic highs during the pandemic," said Michelle D. Smith, Executive Director, Hudson Highlands Land Trust.

