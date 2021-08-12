This Northern Westchester Restaurant Offers Varied Menu In Scenic Setting

What can you say about a restaurant in Northern Westchester that is owned by two-Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten other than it's, well, impressive.

And fabulous and casual and just welcoming, it is what you will find at his venture in Pound Ridge, at The Inn.

Here, the famed chef cultivates seasonal, farm-to-table cuisine, with ingredients sourced from the Hudson Valley and New England whenever possible. And that includes pizza. Yes, pizza.

Nestled in a building built in 1833 as a residence and later as an inn, the entire restaurant has been renovated to preserve as many of the original materials as possible, including four working fireplaces.

There is also an outdoor area that is comfortable and elegant as well.

But don't think The Inn is a stuffy place where you'll find women in furs. It's not. What you will find is a restaurant that serves down-to-earth food that is family-friendly and frequented by locals and visitors alike.

A bruger and fries. Yelp

The Inn is the perfect spot to stop in for a pizza or to celebrate a special occasion such as a wedding with two dining rooms and even a candle-lit wine cellar for private and very special dining.

The menu offers everything from the aforementioned pizza (try the black truffle) to a cheddar burger to a roasted lobster and several kinds of pasta, as well as other items that appeal to just about every tastebud.

Truffle pizza. Yelp

Some favorites according to a glance at local reviews, which by the way are almost all five-star, include the freshly sliced salmon (served at brunch, and what a brunch); the burgers that melt in your mouth, and steaks that are always prepared to perfection.

So if it's a wedding your looking to throw, or you just need a slice of pizza, The Inn at Pound Ridge is your spot.

Reservations are highly suggested. Very family-friendly, prices are not listed online.

The restaurant is located at 258 Westchester Ave., Pound Ridge.

