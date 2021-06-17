Northern Westchester Restaurant Drawing Rave Reviews For Farm-To-Table Style

If you are ready for a farm-to-table experience in an upscale atmosphere where you will find everything from steak tartare to burgers, then The Whitlock should fill the bill.

Located in the hamlet in Katonah in Northern Westchester, The Whitlock is named after an early 1800s tavern and store that offered what was local and became a gathering place for all.

Today's Whitlock sets a high premium on serving good food that is "ultra-local" and being that "place" where the locals will know they can get a good meal.

Foodies and Yelpers alike give The Whitlock plenty of five-star reviews for its unique menu and offerings that include the like of tots creme fraiche with caviar to chorizo and shrimp burger with Oaxaca cheese.

"Ate here tonight for the first time and I have to say my boyfriend and I were blown away," said one Yelper. "We really don't go out very often anymore due to COVID, but was in the area and really wanted to give this place a try ... it did not disappoint!"

Some favorites include the Sunday Brunch and the burgers, vegan options, fresh fish, and unique appetizers.

"Great! Fantastic, and wonderful! These are the best words to describe the Whitlock," said another.

Other favorites are the French onion soup made with bone marrow, the deviled eggs, the Korean pork belly, and the biscuits with jam.

"One of the best places I've gone to for brunch! I found this place in a Westchester Magazine article for Best Places for Brunch in Westchester and figured I'd give it a shot. I was not disappointed!," said another Yelper.

One note, The Whitlock is usually packed so be ready for a wait.

Prices are moderate to high. Service is rated as great. Some outdoor seating is available.

The restaurant is located at 17 Katonah Ave.

