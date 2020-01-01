Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Diner Brew Co. Is Full-Blown Taproom In Westchester

Diner Brew Co. offers countless varieties of local beer and cider in New Rochelle.
Photo Credit: Yelp (Business Owner)

Diner Brew Co. offers countless varieties of local beer and cider in New Rochelle.

Located at 40 Division Street in New Rochelle, Diner Brew Co., described as a farm brewery and cidery, was opened in January 2016.

Beers and ciders crafted by DBC are centered around “historical interpretation and innovation,” making for some crazy-cool concoctions like:

  • Hugeunots Cider (Farmhouse style; dry and tart with a 7.1 percent ABV)
  • Forever Crispy (a collaboration with Yonkers Brewing Co.; beer brewed with apple cider and a 6.2 percent ABV)
  • Porterito (rich and smooth with notes of chocolate, toffee, raisin and caramel and a 6.2 percent ABV)

DBC’s label as a farm brewery stems from the fact that each beer and cider is made solely with New York State ingredients and is manufactured locally in Mount Vernon.

This commitment to quality is evidenced by the taproom’s flawless 5/5-star Facebook rating. Guests are quick to compliment the range of freshly crafted brews and the overall atmosphere of the establishment.

“Nothing like them around! Incredible quality, locally made ciders and beers served in a beautiful taproom with warm, knowledgeable bartenders,” writes David K. in a Nov. 21 review.

Diner Brewing Co. is open Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit the website .

