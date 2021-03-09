COVID-19: Heated Outdoor Dining Big Hit At Popular Westchester Restaurant

For those ready for a special night out, but are worried about COVID-19, there's a notable restaurant in Westchester that is known for providing heated outdoor dining.

That place, popular hot or cold is Benjamin Steakhouse in White Plains, known not only for their heated patio but also for their steaks and seafood entrees.

The winner of last year's "Best Steakhouse and Best Rib Eye" from Westchester Magazine, anyone who loves steaks knows about Benjamin's.

Now they know they can dine outside and not worry about being "too close" to others with a heated patio.

Yelpers and foodies alike love this place with five-star after five-star reviews of both the food, as well as the service.

"Benjamin Steakhouse is one of my absolute favorite places to dine with friends!," said one Yelper. They went on to say, "the food is absolutely on point, as always, and the atmosphere makes me forget about all the challenges we have in 2020. The staff is attentive and wonderful."

Another Yelp review raves about the steak and seafood: "The entrees: petit filet mignon, bone-in ribeye, and king crab legs. The steaks were cooked perfectly. I, personally, LOVE the rib eye. It's the perfect combo of juicy, flavorful, and fatty."

Can't decide, try surf and turf. Yelp

The owner said on Yelp that all beef is dry-aged in their own aging box that holds up to 25,000 pounds of beef.

A quick glance at Yelp shows other favorites include the "creamless" creamed spinach and all varieties of seafood, especially the crab cakes.

The 'creamless' creamed spinach. Yelp

So throw on those fancy clothes and head outdoors at Benjamin for a COVID-free worry night of dining.

