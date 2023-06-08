Fire At New York Medical College Housing In Valhalla Displaces Students

The fire happened on Wednesday, June 7, when the Valhalla and Hawthorne Fire Departments responded to a fire at an apartment at New York Medical College on Old Farm Road.

Once arriving, crews found that smoke was pouring out of the second floor of the building, and began work to extinguish the blaze.

After making their way inside the apartment, which was filled with heavy flames, firefighters were able to able to put water on the fire and begin searching for occupants. Crews also vented both the roof and windows to allow the smoke and heat to leave the building, according to the Valhalla Fire Department.

Once the main blaze was put out, firefighters began overhauling the apartment and taking care of lingering hotspots. After this, the scene was turned over to the Westchester County Cause and Origin Team.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

In the aftermath of the fire, a GoFundMe fundraiser page was created for two graduate students, Yanique Morris and Jenna Coladarci, who were displaced by the blaze and lost their belongings as a result.

As of Thursday, June 8, more than $3,000 had been raised out of a $10,000 goal. All of the funds will go toward food, feminine products, bath and body products, school supplies, and other needed materials, fundraiser organizers wrote.

The two students have since been placed in a hotel.

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe page can do so by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Pleasant and receive free news updates.