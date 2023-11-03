Update: Conflict Over $4.5M Bridge Replacement Continues Between Village, Town Of Mamaroneck

The project, which is planned to replace the structurally deficient Waverly Avenue Bridge over the Sheldrake River in Mamaroneck, was commenced on Friday, Oct. 20 after a four-year design process, according to Town of Mamaroneck officials.

However, days after the Town's contractor installed barricades at the bridge in order to close it to the public, the Village of Mamaroneck removed them without prior permission from the town on Wednesday, Oct. 25, and reopened the bridge, town officials said.

According to Town of Mamaroneck officials, this was followed by the Village demanding $728,000 in funding for police overtime for traffic control at the bridge, which Town officials said was "out of line and unjustified," and would place a burden on taxpayers.

Town officials also said that the Village never asked for this police funding during the four-year project development process, and instead waited until after work had commenced to bring up the issue.

"Why did they wait until AFTER work commenced to address the issue of police presence for the regulation of traffic, shutting down a project that took years to plan and that is important for public safety and flood mitigation?" Town of Mamaroneck officials said in a statement on Friday, Nov. 3.

In a statement, Village of Mamaroneck Mayor Tom Murphy said that the funding should have been the responsibility of the town from the start.

"Traffic control in any major street project is ALWAYS the responsibility on the entity who is in charge of the contract," Murphy said, adding that Village Police Chief Sandra DiRuzza had stressed that traffic control at the bridge would be "vital to protect our residents' safety."

Murphy also said that closing the bridge without any police presence had backed up traffic onto Interstate 95 and created "an extremely dangerous situation" and "ridiculous gridlock."

"The Village could not in good conscience leave the bridge open and put the safety of our children walking to school, other pedestrians and motorists in jeopardy," Murphy said.

In order to come to an agreement, Murphy said he has been in contact with Town Supervisor Jaine Elkind Eney to make her a "reasonable offer about traffic." He also added that the Assistant Village Manager, the Village Attorney, the Police Chief, the head of the Village's Public Works Department, and the Village Engineer all met with Town staff during a meeting on Friday, Oct. 27, and that no "reasonable" plan for a resolution to the conflict has been presented.

According to Town officials though, Mamaroneck Village Manager Jerry Barberio has "refused to attend meetings" between the Town and Village, and is the only one with final decision-making authority on the matter.

Town officials also said that they made a "reasonable proposal" for police presence at the bridge at the town's expense, but that this offer was rejected by the village.

"The Town is attempting to resolve this issue expeditiously for the benefit of the community but needs cooperation from the Village to do so," Town officials said in a statement.

"The Town and the Village have a long history of working together for the benefit of our residents, even when we did not agree on an issue. We call upon the Village to resume this longstanding tradition of civility," Town officials continued.

According to Town of Mamaroneck officials, bridge reconstructions are often down without any police presence, including the recent reconstruction of the Hillside Avenue bridge in Mamaroneck. Still, Murphy said the police detail is necessary.

"We stand ready to bring this to a reasonable conclusion when the Town realizes that the police detail is needed for the protection of all of our residents. I am confident that the bridge work will soon resume but the Town MUST accept its safety responsibilities!!" Murphy said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

