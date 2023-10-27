$4.5M Bridge Replacement Project Sparks Conflict Between Town, Village Of Mamaroneck

The conflict originated when the New York State Department of Transportation identified the Waverly Avenue Bridge over the Sheldrake River in Mamaroneck as being structurally deficient, prompting the Town of Mamaroneck to undertake a $4.54 million replacement project.

According to Town of Mamaroneck officials, the town's contractor tried beginning the project by installing barricades at the bridge.

After this though, the Village of Mamaroneck removed these barricades without permission of the town, officials claimed.

The Village of Mamaroneck then demanded that the Town of Mamaroneck pay $750,000 for police overtime for traffic control, Town officials said, adding that this amount "appears out of line and unjustified."

To make matters more complicated, Town officials said that Mamaroneck Village Manager Jerry Barberio has "refused to attend meetings between the Town and Village."

"There is no one from the Village with authority to make the final decision who is attending the meetings," Town of Mamaroneck officials said in a statement on Friday, Oct. 27, adding, "The Town is attempting to resolve this issue expeditiously for the benefit of the community but needs cooperation from the Village to do so."

However, in a report issued at a Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Oct. 23, Barberio said that he is "actively working on a plan" with Town Supervisor Jaine Elkind Eney and Mayor Tom Murphy to remedy the lack of funding for the traffic control police detail.

"Until the Town of Mamaroneck funds the police traffic control, we will not have officers at the intersections. If this goes on too long, I will have no choice but to rescind the contractor’s road opening permit," Barberio added in his report.

According to Mamaroneck Town officials, the bridge has been closed since Friday, Oct. 20. The project was originally estimated to take 10 months to complete and is set to be replaced by Summer 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

