Popular Eatery Chain To Open New Mamaroneck Location: 'This Is Special One,' CEO Says

Chopt, a chain known for build-your-own salads, will open a new location in Mamaroneck at 1043 West Boston Post Rd. and begin normal business hours on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Additionally, the eatery will hold a special grand opening event on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The new restaurant will offer customizable salads, warm bowls, and grilled wraps, in addition to special Fall-themed menu items such as Tahini Crunch Caesar Salads and Ultimate Hummus Harissa Warm Bowls, which will be available for a limited time.

The latest Chopt location will be the 28th to open in New York and is particularly meaningful to CEO Nick Marsh, who graduated from Mamaroneck High School.

"This is a special one for me," Marsh said, adding, "I graduated from MHS in 1986. It is amazing to me how much the food landscape has evolved over the years."

"I am proud and excited for Chopt and all the creative and healthy salads we create to be right across the street from the high school," Marsh continued.

All Mamaroneck High School students will get 15 percent off of orders $8 or more with the promo code TIGERS15, which will be valid for the first two weeks the restaurant is open.

A Chopt spokesperson also said that all profits from Tuesday's grand opening event would go toward the Larchmont Mamaroneck Hunger Task Force, which addresses food insecurity in the area.

The eatery will feature a large outdoor patio and a "cozy" indoor dining space with artwork, a Chopt spokesperson said.

