Newest Update: More Beaches In Mamaroneck Cleared To Reopen

A total of three beaches in Mamaroneck in New Rochelle were allowed to open on Friday, Aug. 16, Westchester County health officials announced.

The beaches include:

Mamaroneck:

Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club;

Harbor Island Beach.

New Rochelle:

Hudson Park West Beach.

The announcement follows a previous spree of beach reopenings on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Meanwhile, two beaches in Mohegan Lake remain closed due to a harmful algae bloom in the bathing areas:

Mohegan Beach Park District Beach;

Mohegan Colony Association Beach.

Visitors to those two beaches should avoid contact with the water until further notice.

