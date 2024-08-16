A Few Clouds 81°

Newest Update: More Beaches In Mamaroneck Cleared To Reopen

Bring out your buckets and spades—more beaches in Westchester have been cleared to open to swimmers by county health officials. 

Harbor Island Beach in Mamaroneck is one of the beaches cleared to reopen.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

A total of three beaches in Mamaroneck in New Rochelle were allowed to open on Friday, Aug. 16, Westchester County health officials announced. 

The beaches include: 

Mamaroneck: 

  • Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club;
  • Harbor Island Beach.

New Rochelle:

  • Hudson Park West Beach.

The announcement follows a previous spree of beach reopenings on Tuesday, Aug. 13. 

Meanwhile, two beaches in Mohegan Lake remain closed due to a harmful algae bloom in the bathing areas:

  • Mohegan Beach Park District Beach;
  • Mohegan Colony Association Beach.

Visitors to those two beaches should avoid contact with the water until further notice. 

