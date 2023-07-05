New Update: Police ID 20-Year-Old Victim Of Mamaroneck Crash

The crash took place around 11:40 p.m., Monday, July 3 at 1420 West Boston Post Road (Route 1) in the town of Mamaroneck.

The driver who was killed was Anthony Diosdado, a resident of New Rochelle.

The front-seat passenger, Andy Romeo Fuentes, age 18, also of New Rochelle, remains in critical condition at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, said Capt. James Maher, of the Town of Mamaroneck Police.

Responding officers found that the vehicle had left the roadway, struck a light pole and tree, and then collided with the side of the building where it came to rest on the driver’s side.

Both men were extricated from the vehicle by the town of Mamaroneck Fire Department and Larchmont Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Maher said.

The accident remains under investigation.

Any witnesses to the accident are encouraged to contact the Town of Mamaroneck Police Department Detective Division at 914-381-6100.

