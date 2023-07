It happened just before midnight on Monday, July 3 on Boston Post Road (Route 1) near the Lexus dealership in Mamaroneck.

Few details are currently available, but police said two men were in the vehicle that crashed.

The unidentified driver was killed and the passenger is in critical condition as of the last check with medical staff on Tuesday, July 4.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.