Man Nabbed For Deli Burglary In Mamaroneck: Smashed Front Door Window, Police Say

Port Chester resident Cesar Salazar-Duque, age 36, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 7 in connection with a burglary that occurred at Sage Deli in Mamaroneck at 392 Palmer Ave., the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department announced.

According to the department, Salazar-Duque, who once lived in the Fairfield County town of Greenwich, allegedly broke the deli's front door window on Friday, Nov. 17.

After receiving a report of the incident around 2 a.m., responding officers found that the deli had been burglarized and began an investigation.

On Friday, Dec. 1, Village of Mamaroneck Police detectives met with Harrison Police detectives about a similar burglary that had happened in their jurisdiction on Wednesday, Nov. 15 that Salazar-Duque had been charged with.

This resulted in Salazar-Duque being identified as the suspect in the Mamaroneck burglary. Following his arrest, Salazar-Duque was charged with:

Third-degree burglary;

Third-degree criminal mischief.

Salazar-Duque was later arraigned in the Village of Mamaroneck Court and remanded to the Westchester County Department of Corrections because of his prior felony convictions and the fact that he was a fugitive from justice from pending charges in Connecticut, police said.

