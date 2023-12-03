Man Smashes Deli Door, Steals Cash, Lottery Tickets In Harrison: Police

Greenwich resident Cesar Salazar-Duque, age 36, was arrested by Harrison Police on Tuesday, Nov. 21 in connection with a commercial burglary that happened on Wednesday, Nov. 15, the department said.

According to police, during the burglary, Salazar-Duque allegedly smashed the front glass door of a local deli and food market and stole cash and lottery tickets. The specific deli that was burglarized was not identified by the department.

Following this, Salazar-Duque was eventually caught by authorities in Port Chester and charged with:

Third-degree burglary;

Third-degree criminal mischief.

Because of his prior felony convictions, Salazar-Duque was remanded to Westchester County Jail after his arrest, authorities said.

