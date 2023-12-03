Light Rain Fog/Mist 47°

Man Smashes Deli Door, Steals Cash, Lottery Tickets In Harrison: Police

A Fairfield County man faces charges after breaking the door of a deli in Westchester and stealing cash and lottery tickets, police announced.

<p>Greenwich resident&nbsp;Cesar Salazar-Duque, age 36.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Harrison Police
Ben Crnic
Greenwich resident Cesar Salazar-Duque, age 36, was arrested by Harrison Police on Tuesday, Nov. 21 in connection with a commercial burglary that happened on Wednesday, Nov. 15, the department said. 

According to police, during the burglary, Salazar-Duque allegedly smashed the front glass door of a local deli and food market and stole cash and lottery tickets. The specific deli that was burglarized was not identified by the department. 

Following this, Salazar-Duque was eventually caught by authorities in Port Chester and charged with:

  • Third-degree burglary;
  • Third-degree criminal mischief.

Because of his prior felony convictions, Salazar-Duque was remanded to Westchester County Jail after his arrest, authorities said. 

