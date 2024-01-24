Lucky Mamaroneck Man Claims $1M Powerball Prize From Winning Ticket: Here's Where He Bought It

Mamaroneck resident Thomas Lombardo claimed the million-dollar second prize after matching the first five Powerball numbers drawn on Sunday, Nov. 19, New York Lottery officials announced.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 03 19 21 40 48 with a Powerball number of 02.

After giving up the required tax withholdings, Lombardo received a one-time lump sum payment of $651,002, officials said.

As for where the winning ticket was bought, officials revealed that it was purchased at SK Variety located at 237 Mamaroneck Ave. in Mamaroneck.

Lucky winners such as Lombardo aren't the only ones benefitting from the lottery, as nearly $155 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds were given to Westchester school districts out of the $516,866,283 in total Powerball sales during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, lottery officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.