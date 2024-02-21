Larchmont's Kate Snow To Step Away From NBC Nightly News Anchor Chair After 8 Years

Snow, a Larchmont resident, announced that she would be stepping away from the program during the NBC Nightly News broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 18, saying that the job was "a privilege."

During her announcement, Snow said she would instead be focusing her attention on the weekday program, NBC News Daily, which she also anchors.

"I will miss the team that you don't see behind the cameras here," Snow said on Sunday, adding, "I'll continue to be part of the Nightly News family, reporting and contributing."

The 54-year-old Snow's last day anchoring NBC Nightly News will be Sunday, Feb. 25.

Snow, who joined NBC News in 2010, previously worked on ABC's "Good Morning America" and was a weekday anchor at MSNBC as well. She joined NBC Nightly News in October 2015.

She grew up in upstate New York and is a 1987 graduate of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School in Saratoga County. She graduated from Cornell University before earning a Master's degree at Georgetown University.

Snow's full announcement can be seen by clicking here.

