Duo Nabbed For Stealing Car After Fighting At Gas Station In Mamaroneck: Police

The two arrests stemmed from an incident on Friday, Sept. 1 around 9:30 a.m., when police received a complaint from a witness who saw the duo fighting at a Shell gas station in Mamaroneck at 974 Mamaroneck Ave.

According to the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department, the witness had told the duo he was going to report them to authorities, which led to them fleeing from the gas station.

Mamaroneck officers then responded to the gas station and found a 2018 Ford Focus with an Ohio registration that had been left behind at the business. Authorities soon discovered that the car had been reported stolen in Akron, Ohio the day before on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Officers then asked the witness for a description of the suspects and gave these details to members of surrounding agencies including the Larchmont, Town of Mamaroneck, City of Rye, MTA, and Harrison Police Departments, New York State Police, and the Westchester Department of Public Safety.

Minutes later, just before 9:50 a.m., a civilian told an officer that a man had just tried stealing a car in the 400 block of Mamaroneck Avenue.

Authorities then found the man, identified as 34-year-old Rafael Castillo from Kissimmee, Florida, soon after on West Boston Post Road and arrested him.

Just before 10 a.m., police were also able to find the second suspect, identified as 32-year-old Megan Vallee of Akron, Ohio, on Willow Street and also took her into custody.

Castillo and Vallee were both charged with fourth-degree possession of stolen property. Additionally, Castillo was also charged with:

Third-degree robbery;

Fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Both suspects were later arraigned in the Village of Mamaroneck Court and remanded to the Westchester Department of Corrections because of their extensive criminal history, police said.

