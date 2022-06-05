Longtime Larchmont Bookstore To Go On Market, Owner Announces

A longtime Westchester County bookstore will soon be listed for sale.

The owner of Andersons Larchmont made the announcement on the store's Facebook page on Wednesday, June 1.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing that Andersons Larchmont will be going on the market," the announcement reads. "As most of you are aware, Andersons has been a staple in the community for over 75 years and we are hoping that someone will want to take it over so that Larchmont will continue to have an independent bookstore."

According to the announcement, following the death of owner Tim Greeman, his wife Paulene does not wish to continue to run the store without him.

The store is located at 96 Chatsworth Ave. in Larchmont.

The bookstore will remain open until spring of 2023 if the store can't find a buyer, the owner said.

