Support Pours In For Family Of Katonah-Lewisboro Bus Driver That Lost Their Young Son

Winston Batista, a beloved bus driver and school monitor with the Katonah-Lewisboro Union Free School District for almost 25 years, found himself struggling with funeral costs after losing his son, Aiden, following a two-year illness.

His predicament caught the attention of community members such as Michael Portnoy, a Lewisboro town employee who grew up knowing Batista.

"He is known for putting a smile on so many kids’ faces and now he really needs the community’s help," Portnoy wrote in a social media post on Monday, Aug. 5.

That help certainly came—a GoFundMe campaign started by Batista's friends and coworkers has raised more than $23,000 for Aiden's funeral costs as of Wednesday, Aug. 7, surpassing the original goal of $20,000.

The effort was definitely much-needed, as Batista had been in and out of the hospital for two years and had been working two jobs to make ends meet during Aiden's illness, according to the fundraiser organizers.

