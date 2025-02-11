New Cafe, Market Opens In Cross River: Here's Where

Cross River residents have a new go-to spot with the opening of The Boro Cafe & Market on Monday, Feb. 10.

Located at 873 Route 35, The Boro promises to deliver not only great drinks and delicious food but also a warm, inviting atmosphere that connects locals with Hudson Valley and Fairfield County producers.

The café opened its doors at 7 a.m. and is set to operate daily from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., offering a full coffee menu featuring Counter Culture Coffee alongside a limited but enticing food menu.

Early favorites include soups, salads, and sandwiches, as well as avocado toast, parfaits, overnight oats, oat balls, pastries, and what they proudly call “the best cinnamon rolls this side of the Mississippi.”

With sustainability at its core, The Boro sources food, produce, and dry goods from local farmers, bakers, and purveyors. The café is also set to become a destination for wine and beer enthusiasts, with a selection of craft beer on draft, bottled beer, and wine available by the glass or bottle. Visitors can enjoy these beverages on the café’s outdoor patio, making it an ideal spot for socializing and relaxing in any season.

The owners of The Boro said they’re thrilled to welcome the Cross River community to a space that they hope will feel like a second home.

"The Boro brings together the farmer, the baker, and the local purveyor with our consumer," the owners wrote on the cafe's website, adding, "We promise great food, better drinks, and always a sense of home and community."

