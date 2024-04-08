South Salem Man Who Crossed Double-Yellow Line Accused Of Driving Drunk: Police

At about 9 p.m. Saturday, April 6, an officer on routine patrol in New Canaan observed the vehicle traveling north on New Norwalk Road.

The officer conducted a motor vehicle stop and identified Manuel Allende, age 65, of South Salem, as the operator.

While speaking with Allende, the officer noticed signs of impairment from alcohol consumption.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFST) were completed and Allende provided two breath samples.

Based on the investigation, probable cause was established, and Allende was placed under arrest.

Allende was transported back to New Canaan Police Headquarters for processing on charges of:

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs,

Failure to drive upon the right.

Allende was released on the listed bond for the listed court date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lewisboro and receive free news updates.