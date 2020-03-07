Coffee Reception In Westchester Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Another planned event in the area has been canceled due to fears of the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, March 6, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced there were 11 new confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total to 44. Each of the new cases, including a Lawrence Hospital employee, was directly tied to a 50-year-old New Rochelle attorney.

In response to the outbreak and its rapid spread, officials in Yonkers announced that they are canceling a planned “Irish Coffee Reception,” with some of the city’s top leaders.

The flag-raising ceremony and Irish coffee reception had been planned for Tuesday, March 10, but it has been canceled as a precaution.

“Out of an abundance of caution, this event has been canceled due to it being recommended to avoid unnecessary contact until the coronavirus has been deemed no longer a threat,” officials announced. “Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience.”

Health officials said that in order to reduce exposure to germs, one should:

Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands;

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash;

Avoid shaking hands;

Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

Avoid close contact with people who are sick;

Stay home when you are sick.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.