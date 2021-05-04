Worker Trapped In Trench At Construction Site In Westchester

Rescue crews are on the scene of a rescue/recovery effort in Westchester County after a construction worker becane trapped beneath 10 feet of dirt when a trench collapsed at a construction site.

The incident began around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, on Shore Acres Drive in the Village of Mamaroneck, according to the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department.

Emergency crews at the scene requested a vacuum truck to remove the worker from the cave-in.

Mamaroneck police escorted the specialized equipment to the scene in an effort to save the man's life.

The latest word was the effort has switched to a recovery effort due to the length of time the worker has been buried under the dirt.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.