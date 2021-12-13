Contact Us
Police & Fire

Shots Fired Incident In Northern Westchester Under Investigation

Kathy Reakes
The area where the incident happened.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating and asking the public for help after shots were fired in a busy area of a local village.

The incident took place in Northern Westchester around 11 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 in the village of Croton-on-Hudson.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Harrison and Grand streets after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

No injuries are reported, but police are asking anyone with information to contact the department's Detective Division at 914-271-5177.

