Man Charged In Fatal Shooting During Argument Outside Westchester Apartment Complex

Zak Failla
Eric Greer
Eric Greer Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

An altercation outside a Westchester apartment complex led to the arrest of a 53-year-old man who fatally shot another during an argument, police said.

Officers from the Yonkers Police Department were dispatched to an apartment located in the Palisade Towers complex on Schroeder Street at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, where there was a report of a shooting.

Yonkers Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos said that upon arrival, officers found White Plains resident Mark Payton, 56, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his thigh. The gunshot led to a large loss of blood and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Politopoulos said that the investigation determined that Payton was approached by a man - later identified as Eric Greer - and there was a dispute between the two. It is alleged that Greer fired a shot from a handgun that struck Payton’s thigh, at which point he fled in a vehicle.

A BOLO alarm was issued for Greer’s vehicle, and he was apprehended in short order by members of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety on the Taconic State Parkway near Route 117 in Northern Westchester.

Greer, a resident of Manhattan, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Westchester County Court on Thursday, April 9. Greer’s vehicle was impounded and the search for the murder weapon is continuing. This is an ongoing investigation, check Daily Voice for updates.

